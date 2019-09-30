BLOOMSBURG — The federal probe into Saturday night's helicopter crash at the Bloomsburg Fair could take a year or more, a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) spokesman said on Monday.
Terry Williams of the NTSB in Washington, D.C., said, though, the agency would issue a preliminary report in 10 days.
Meanwhile, the pilot, Kenneth Cordrey of Delmar, Delaware, remained hospitalized, but his condition has improved to fair, according to a Geisinger Medical Center nursing supervisor. He had been listed in critical condition as of Sunday night.
Cordrey's two passengers, Jennifer S. Zielewicz, 42, of Trout Run, and Maria V. Portalatin, 33, of Williamsport, suffered minor injuries and were released after treatment. All three of the injured were transported to Geisinger by ambulance. The Enstrom F28F sightseeing helicopter, which was giving rides to fair patrons for $20 a ride, dropped down onto several parked cars and damaged them.
"The NTSB is investigating this," Williams said. "There is very little information thus far."
He said investigators will gather information on the pilot, the maintenance of the aircraft, and the environment and weather at the time of the crash. They also want to talk to any eye witnesses. Williams said those avenues of investigation are standard procedure in crash probes.
"In 10 days we will issue a preliminary report," he said. "We will have some of early information that we've gathered thus far. It may be about the weather, about the aircraft. That's a broad range of things."
He said the preliminary report won't have any analysis or cause. The full investigation will take a year to a year and a half, Williams said.
"We gather a variety of information," he said. "It's very thorough, and we investigate quite a few accidents throughout the country."
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement noting, "The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident."
FAA investigators were at the scene on Sunday morning. Bloomsburg Police said later Sunday the vehicles were in the process of being removed.
The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the last night of the eight-day fair. The helicopter was from the Professional Helicopter Rides, operated by J & J Shop Heliair, which provides passengers with trips over the fairgrounds.
This is the second accident involving the helicopters since 2013, but the original company is now partnered with J & J Shop Heliair, an operator of Professional Helicopter Rides, based out of Ocean City, Maryland, to provide the helicopter flights, according to the Bloomsburg Fair website.
Carl Enlow, 69, a pilot of the Heritage Rotors, died after being struck in the head with a helicopter blade on Sept. 27, 2013.