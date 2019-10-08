Heroes Fund seeks items for soldiers in Poland

DANVILLE — The Heroes Fund of the Pennsylvania National Guard is collecting items for about 200 soldiers serving in Poland.
The Montour County commissioners allowed organizers to place a box for donations in the courthouse.
Pat Donato, of the fund, thanked the commissioners at their meeting Tuesday. She said the soldiers are requesting snacks, such as potato chips.
She said phone cards top the list of their requests.
"Thank you for all you do and for your support," Commission Chairman Ken Holdren told Donato and Tina Randello, also of the Heroes Fund. Randello's grandson is in Poland. She said they are asking corporations to send snacks.
The soldiers, who are members of the Headquarters Troop 3/278th, were deployed for one year to fight Russian aggression along with military personnel from England and other countries.
Donato expects to collect items through the beginning of December.
Commissioner Trevor Finn thanked them and said they are making the soldiers' service away from home just a little bit easier.
Donato said the troops are expected to return home in the spring.
She said the Danville Reserve Center may hold a Christmas party for various armories.
Holdren said he hoped a celebration would be held when the troops return home.
The fund is also selling poppies to defray the cost of shipping items to the troops.
The list of items needed for them includes cocoa, tea bags, instant coffee, individual creamers and sugar, individual packs of hot sauce, mustard, relish and ketchup, individual packs of cereal, beef jerky and beef sticks, Cheez-Its, canned nuts, canned cookies, Goldfish, Trail Mix, Ramen noodles, powder drink mix packs, candy, but no chocolate, AA and AAA batteries, but no lithium batteries, disposable cameras, note paper, envelopes, pens, pencils, playing cards, sun block, toothpaste and toothbrushes, shaving lotion, shampoo, mouthwash, lip balm, lotion, foot powder, fingernail clippers, Q-tips and boot socks.