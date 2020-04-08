Given the sickness and death — not to mention the fear — that COVID-19 is spreading around the world and into Montour County, it’s little consolation that crime has seemed to slow down.
Danville Police Cpl. Jonathan Swank, officer in charge, said this week that crime is down. Police certainly are making fewer traffic stops because, with the state’s shutdown orders, there is much less traffic. Schools are closed, most businesses are closed. The governor is telling people to stay home. People are listening, Swank said.
More people wearing masks because of the spreading virus have made police more cautious if someone wearing a mask approaches. That’s understandable when most of a person’s face is hidden.
That is not all that is hidden and a cause for concern in this time of self-isolation. Reports nationwide point to an increase in domestic abuse that may be hidden from the view of everyone except those involved.
Some people, who are living in isolation with spouses and other family members to help stop the spread of COVID-19, are trapped at home with abusers.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline is hearing stories about those cases.
Susan Mathias, chief executive officer of Transitions, Lewisburg, said recently she hasn’t seen an increase in reports of abuse and sexual assaults locally during the shutdown, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t an uptick of incidents.
She said that’s likely because the victims are closed off to outside access.
According to media reports from around the country, abusive partners may withhold necessary items, such as hand sanitizer or disinfectants, or share misinformation about the pandemic to control or frighten survivors. They might also withhold insurance cards, threaten to cancel insurance, or prevent survivors from seeking medical attention if they need it.
Shelter employees are working from home and conducting in-person interviews because of government requests to isolate and keep social distance to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Women’s Center Inc. of Columbia and Montour County has suspended all in-person services, including crisis intervention services in the outside community, hospitals, police stations and other agencies, and all accompaniment and transportation services for clients to outside service providers, such as hospitals, county court, police stations and magisterial district court.
It also has suspended group and in-person individual counseling, outside community education and awareness programs and the on-site shelter. Emergency shelter will be provided off-site on a case-by-case basis.
The hotline services are available at 570-784-6631.
Transitions has stopped bringing more people to its safehouses, Mathias said.
Transitions hotline counselors are working from different locations while maintaining the 24-hour hotline.
Both agencies and others still are there to help. It just takes a phone call.
Mathias said if anyone knows of someone who is being abused or sexually assaulted, they should reach out to Transitions.
The 24-hour hotline number is 800-850-7948 and the Transitions website is www.transitionsofpa.org.
Adam Kulikowski, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (PCAR), said PCAR and sexual assault centers serving all 67 counties in Pennsylvania continue to provide services to all children and adult survivors and their loved ones.
“We encourage anyone in need of help to contact their local rape crisis center or use PCAR’s hotline to be connected to them at 1-888-772-7227.”