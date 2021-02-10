DANVILLE — A two-year-old high school club devoted to honoring veterans is rolling out a "wish list" this year that includes shooting videos of area veterans and arranging in-person speakers at school assemblies.
That agenda has been delayed because of the pandemic, said Urvish Patel, president of the Veterans Awareness Club at Danville Area High School.
In its first year of existence the club was highly active, and collected items for the holidays for area soldiers serving in Poland. "Two years ago, we collected food/toiletries to send to troops overseas in Poland. It went to the Armory in Danville to help pack it up to be shipped."
That initiative was sponsored by the Heroes Fund.
Patel, a senior, noted how "COVID got in the way of those plans this past year," he said. "We were spending more time at home. You really couldn't do extra-curricula things ... couldn't organize crowds of over 50 people."
The club "was formed to honor active military and veterans along with educating students about careers available in the military," said adviser Michelle Hughes, who is also a cooperative education supervisor.
"We were just wanting to help veterans out," Patel said. "That kind of laid the foundation for me."
Patel noted that he doesn't have any veterans in his family, but "got involved out of respect for their service and sacrifice. I want to help them out in any way possible."
Although he won't be able to see it as a graduate, "I'll still want to be part of the club that helps veterans," Patel said. "We started something here. We're all hoping the club will continue to do things many years from now. At least we are pressing for that."
Patel said the club is trying to reach some local veterans and "to give them a nice breakfast. A thank-you for what they have done for our country. Veterans don't get the respect they deserve."
Club members hope to help students learn about the military, including what careers are available.
They want to invite speakers, such as someone from the National Guard to talk about opportunities with the National Guard, to talk to club members. "We hope to work with the American Legion and the VFW and meet with local vets who need help and learn their stories," Patel said.
That's "right up our alley," said Dean VonBlohn, former commander of American Legion Post 40, Danville, on Wednesday.
"What these students are doing is great," VonBlohn said. "This is the kind of stuff we are looking for. It is part of our mission, as a Legionnaire. To support youth groups."
There is even an organization within the American Legion called "Sons of the American Legion," a group comprised of anyone who has a father, grandfather, great-grandfather or stepfather that is a veteran, VonBlohn said.
Meanwhile, the Danville Area High School club's immediate goal is to create a slideshow for students and veterans to view next Veterans Day.
"We would also like to post that slideshow on the school's website for anyone to view," Patel explained. "We are not quite sure how that is going to work because due to the snow, we've not been at school a lot. But first thing, when we get back to school, me and Mrs. Hughes will plan out the video.
"Most kids in high school don't really understand what people in the service go through," he said. "How hard it is mentally and physically, so on the video we want them to come out and share some of their stories about being in the service."
Meanwhile, the club is seeking help putting together that slideshow.
More specifically, Hughes said, "the veterans club is seeking veterans who are Danville graduates or members of the Danville community."
Veterans who want to be included and need assistance can email Hughes at mhughes@danvillesd.org or call 570-271-3268 ext 1235 and leave a message for someone who will get back to them.
There are currently 13 students in the club and the following are officers: Urvish Patel, president; Tenneson Scott, vice president; Gabe Benjamin, secretary; Robert Pollock, treasurer; and Joey Conigliaro, historian.