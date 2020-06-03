“It’s the month of June, The month of leaves and roses, When pleasant sights salute the eyes And pleasant scents the noses.”
— Nathaniel Parker Willis
THIS WEEK IN HISTORY
June 4, 1841: Danville was crowded with a greater assembly of people than ever before, more than 5,000, to watch Mr. Wise ascend in his balloon. As he climbed upward toward the clouds with the utmost grandeur and composure he waved his hat and flag in answer to the cheers. The name of his balloon was “The Great Eastern.”
June 6, 1873: For the first time in its history, the river bridge was illuminated with gas.
June 1, 1908: The soda fountain business assumed great portions of Danville trade. Thousands of sodas and sundaes were sold daily. Each one of these stores used about 40 gallons of ice cream a day.
June 4, 1968: Robert F. Kennedy was shot and mortally wounded while leaving the Hotel Ambassador in Los Angeles after a celebration of Kennedy’s victory in the California presidential primary.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The board members of the Danville Area League of Women Voters, Betsy Finn, co-chair, Diane Kitts, co-chair, John Dennehy, 2nd vice president, Betty Krum, secretary, Joyce Slade, Connie Kuziak, Terri Hartfield and Jamie Becker were approved at their annual meeting.
Danville Mayor Ed Coleman presented Herman Delsite with an American flag and the Mayor’s Outstanding Citizen’s Award for his 50 years of active service with the Danville Fire Police. Delsite's service began in 1950 and he worked under 10 different mayors, three different police chiefs and 35 different fire police captains. He held the rank of sergeant since 1961.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Mark Latranyi was honored as the Rotary Student for the month of May. Mark was the first Danville Area High School student to be selected for this award. He was a member of the Vocational Agricultural program and served as treasurer of the Future Farmers of America and held the office of president at the time of his award. Mark received a scholarship based on his academic achievement.
Joni Kaye Ryan was chosen by her classmates to represent Danville Senior High School in the 39th annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival in Wellsboro on June 14-22.
Entertainment for the baccalaureate service was provided by a group of Danville Area High School seniors who performed the Seals and Croft hit song "We May Never Pass This Way Again." Deb Jones, David Wysocki, Brian Bowers, and Rebecca Weader were pictured in a photo. Tim Burke and Tim Dressler played drums and piano respectively for the number.
Four young women, Elizabeth Magill, valedictorian, Judith Stover, salutatorian, and Krista Manges and Lee Santini, who achieved the highest academic honors of their class in three years at Danville Area High School, were the commencement speakers at graduation ceremonies. Their topic was "The Unfolding Future."
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
John Hoover, a Danville Area High School senior, accepted a scholarship to play football at Brown University. It was announced by head football coach Jay Livziey that Hoover had several offers including the Air Force Academy, Pittsburgh and Cornell University.
Joseph Ward, one of seven Webelos who graduated to Boy Scouts, was pictured being accepted into St. Joseph Troop 39 at the Court of Awards ceremony.
The other six who entered Troop 39 were Thomas Lechner, Mark Baker, Larry Weaver, Louis Peistrak, Theodore Williams and Joseph Graham.
Carol Beacher, a ninth-grader at Danville Junior High School, was pictured accepting the Zeswitz Music Award from Kenneth Warmkessel, director of the Danville elementary and senior bands. The award was for the ninth-grade student who contributed most to band activities.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
First Sergeant Elias J. Sweitzer was killed in action while serving with the U.S. Army on Luzon on May 17. The son of Mr. and Mrs. William Sweitzer was completing his fifth year of service. He entered the Armed Forces in 1940. Soon after training, Sweitzer left for duty in the Pacific Theatre and was in Pearl Harbor preparing for a football game when the boys were awakened by the "whine of bombs and the din and confusion" that accompanied the attack. Sweitzer participated in some of the bitterest fights in the Pacific area.
Howard Swartz, another Montour County boy, was wounded in action with the United States Marines in Okinawa according to information received by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Howard Swartz.
The YMCA held dances to honor graduates. Friday evening was for those of the Central Grammar School which featured special music by Ted Snyder, pianist and Betty Keil, vocalist.
On Saturday, the Danville Class of 1945 event was open to all graduates of nearby high schools, those home from colleges and alumni.
The Edmunds trio of Shamokin performed throughout the night.
The YMCA ballroom was decorated in the class colors, yellow and brown, while the "Kings of Swing" performed for the evening's promenade. They drew rounds of applause by combining foxtrots, waltzes, rhumbas and some music the frolickers could “really swing out on." The entertainers won the heart of the entire audience when the Edmunds Trio danced on the floor singing, "For Me and My Gal."
Ethel Jean O’Brien played a piano solo, "Dark Eyes." John Fausnaught and Jean Hill were also guest pianists.
The final entertainment number was a memory of the Gay Nineties song, “While Strolling Through the Park One Day.”
Refreshments consisted of Coca-Cola, hot dogs, chocolate milk and potato chips.
n
I am thinking of the unprecedented end to this school year for grade school, high school and college students. Although I feel disappointed for the loss of traditions; I am also inspired watching all the meaningful efforts being made by school districts, families, neighborhoods, local businesses and organizations throughout Danville and the entire country to create some memorable events for these students at the completion of their unprecedented school terms.
I remember fondly this time of year in grade school, just finishing final exams, waiting anxiously for that final report card to know if you passed to the next grade. I also looked forward to a carefree summer. Baseball season was beginning, the playgrounds were opening, Sunnybrook Pool was filled with water for swimming lessons, diving shows and crowds of both young and old swimmers.
It was a time to pick violets and lily of the valley, soon strawberries or just run around the neighborhood enjoying happy-go-lucky days with all of your friends. One of our fun times in the evening was trading comic books. My favorites were "The Phantom" and "Catwoman."
Congratulations to all of the grade school, high school and college graduates on achieving very important milestones in your life. You have earned your place in history as the Class of 2020.
The world and I are very proud of your dedication and accomplishments.
This past week I watched the University of Delaware, the Blue Hen Class of 2020 Celebration on YouTube in honor of my grandson, Sam.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.