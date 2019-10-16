RIVERSIDE — Supporters of the Thomas Beaver Free Library invite men, women and teens to a high tea where they will learn about various types of teas and be able to check out the collections of Carol Carlough.
Carlough, who has been holding tea parties for years, will open her home for a high tea and all proceeds will benefit the library. The tea will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at her home, at 725 Ave. E.
"It's called a high tea because it is served at a high table," she said.
There will be sandwiches made by Carlough and library board members, sweets and scones by Ann Thomas of Riverside and tea served in three courses in fine China cups and saucers with silverware and fancy tea pots.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the library, at Ferry and East Market streets, from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are limited to 22 and three have already been sold.
There will be door prizes and pumpkin favors.
Carlough will allow people to tour her collections of 3,000-plus aprons, 1,000-plus hats and purses and 3,000-plus gloves. Visitors can choose a hat, gloves and an apron to wear. She also has a collection of vintage linens and evening wear.
Her home is handicapped-accessible. She will have greeters at the front door and at the handicapped-accessible entrance.
Members of the library board will serve the food and tea.
Male volunteers will be helping in the kitchen.
"It will be a full English tea," said Carlough, who has held the tea to benefit the library for more than five years. "I try to do it every year," she said.
Library board Treasurer Kathleen McWilliams said the tea is one of several Carlough "has been good enough to host and it's such a fun way to raise awareness and funds for the library. We appreciate her generosity because everything is donated by her and Ann Thomas. We hope we have a full house."
There will be balloons on Carlough's mailbox, along Sunbury Road, to direct visitors to Avenue E.
Tea-goers will receive a diploma containing facts about a variety of teas.
For more information, call Carlough at 570-275-3435.