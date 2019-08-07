DANVILLE — The Montour County Historical Society is looking to the future as well as preserving the past, according to members Diane and William Zamboni.
They sent a letter to Danville Borough Council seeking donations to complete the exterior renovation of the Boyd House Museum and an education and presentation room.
They wrote $20,000 is needed for exterior work this year and $40,000 will be needed for the room. The society is a nonprofit organization.
Work continues on renovations of the museum, next to the Montgomery House Museum, at Route 11 and Mill Street.
Daniel Montgomery Boyd, great-grandson of Gen. William Montgomery and founder of Danville, built the Boyd House, which is listed on the National Historic Register, in the late 19th century. The Boyd family owned the building until 1923 when the Danville Elks purchased it.
The historical society bought the building in 2010. The society opened the military and Victorian rooms on the first floor to the public in September 2017 and the business and industry room will open in the near future, according to the Zambonis.
A highly successful speaker series makes the society realize the need for more space to accommodate the broad spectrum of talented historians and the audiences who come to hear them, they wrote. The society plans for the education room to be used for those programs and will also serve as space for special collections and temporary exhibits including the arts and sciences.
Contributions to the society can be sent to P.O. Box 8, Danville.