DANVILLE — The double home destroyed by a fire from a methamphetamine lab explosion has been demolished.
Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development, said Wednesday the Chamber Street property was seeded this week following the razing.
She said Steinbacher Enterprises Inc., of Williamsport, did the demolition two days after she issued the permit for it on July 15.
Judy and Ken Millar, who lived at 325 Chamber St., have relocated within the borough, she said.
Her daughter, Nikki K. Doebler, 41, and her boyfriend, Richard A. McHugh, 33, were charged with operating the lab that destroyed the home May 21.
Charges are expected against Michael Mowrer Jr., who was burned in the fire.
McHugh and Doebler had lived at 321 Chamber St. with Doebler's son.