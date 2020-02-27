MOORESBURG — People searching for Bigfoot may find the Sasquatch on a Mooresburg property.
Bigfoot is crossing the soybean field next to the home of Curtis and Stephanie Bower along Liberty Valley Road.
The 8-foot-tall figure is actually the third Bigfoot that Curtis has created and the latest is three-dimensional.
"It's a fun novelty," said Curtis, who has always been artistic and "likes to fabricate things." He added spray foam to make it more realistic. "I would like to refine it a bit more," he said.
"This one has a mask," he said. The plywood figure also has teeth and is painted in black and brown.
The Bowers, who are the seventh-generation to live in the Bower homestead near Mooresburg, have a following. "We have had people drop off letters in the mailbox. People have called us," Stephanie said.
"A few have offered to buy it," Curtis said.
Somebody dropped off a book about Bigfoot in their mailbox.
"One letter said how much it brings a smile to their face as they drive by and look for it in the field," Stephanie said.
They get a lot of people pulling off the road to take pictures so much that a small area has been worn in the field.
Curtis Bower's uncle, Barry Bower, who lives nearby, commented on the possibility of a giant beast. "Some people have blamed bears for overturning their trash cans but I don't know," he said.
According to a Travel Channel report compiled last year using numbers from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO), Pennsylvania ranks third in the nation for reports of Bigfoot. Washington state is first followed by California. Washington had 2,032 sightings, California had 1,697 and Pennsylvania had 1,340.
When Curtis was creating the third Bigfoot after the others deteriorated because of weather, the staff at Stephanie's Liberty Valley Intermediate School asked when the creature would return. She teaches fifth grade while Curtis works as an X-ray technician at Geisinger.
"I work with a lot of people who drive by and ask about Bigfoot," said Stephanie. Curtis secures Bigfoot with a stake and moves it to different locations on the property.
The new likeness of the hairy figure appeared around Halloween when Curtis placed it near the gate of their property for more of "a scare factor."
He doesn't want to put it too close to the highway "because I'm afraid somebody will run off with it."
That's what happened with the first one, which was stolen, sighted in Union County and then returned.
Curtis and his dad, Dennis, made the first one in 2004. "We did it as a novelty to turn heads," Curtis said.
"It's definitely been fun," he said.
The Bowers have lived in their own Bigfoot country for eight years after Curtis renovated the homestead owned by his late grandparents Ernie and Louise Bower. "I love it. It feels like home," he said recalling going there to feed cats with his "pap" when he rented out the property. "My pap grew up in this house," he said.
It is also home to pigs, three pet white-tailed deer, two goats, a dog and a cat.