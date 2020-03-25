MAHONING TWP. — A Danville State Hospital resident choked two women March 4, state police at Milton said.
Tpr. Matthew Mills charged Margarita Maldonado, also known as Donovan, 28, with strangulation and two counts of harassment.
Hospital staff intervened to stop the choking of the first woman, 31, sitting in the facilities hallway who didn't want to press charges.
Maldonado then entered another woman's room and choked her before staff members separated them.
The defendant ran down the hallway toward another woman and attempted to initiate a physical altercation, police said.
On March 5, Mills spoke with Maldonado, who admitted to choking the second woman for about 10 seconds, and said she didn't choke her overly hard since she was able to converse with her.