Hospital patient charged with harassment By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com Dec 17, 2019 MAHONING TWP. — State police at Milton charged Danville State Hospital resident Latria S. Kilpatrick, 34, with harassment for punching and kicking another woman Dec. 10.