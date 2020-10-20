DANVILLE — A patient at the Danville State Hospital has been charged with aggravated assault, a felony, after hitting and spitting on a facility security officer.
According to police papers, security officer Steven Musser was called to a unit for a medical emergency. When he arrived, Margarita Maldonado, 28, was in an agitated state and had to be restrained. It is the hospital's policy to only restrain patients for three minutes before they are released.
Upon release, Maldonado had to again be restrained after making aggressive moves toward the patient having an emergency.
After three minutes, she was again released and this time spit at and hit Musser on the right side of his face, police said.
Besides the felony count, Maldonado was charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor, and harassment.
The case has been continued to Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. at District Judge Marvin Shrawder's court, in Danville.