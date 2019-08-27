MAHONING TWP. — A Danville State Hospital patient pulled a smoke detector from a ceiling, ripped down ceiling tiles and damaged a beam Aug. 13, state police at Milton said.
Tpr. Eileen McDermott charged Gary Custer, 51, with institutional vandalism for causing $150 in damage, tampering with a smoke detector and disorderly conduct.
The trooper reviewed a surveillance video showing Custer jump up and grab the smoke detector, rip down several ceiling tiles, damage a cross beam holding the ceiling tiles and pull the smoke detector and wires down from the ceiling. McDermott said he repeatedly pulled on the detector and wires.