DANVILLE — A Danville State Hospital resident will face Montour County Court action on harassment and simple assault charges for kicking another resident 10 to 15 times July 17.
Padro Hernandez, 33, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Clara Ballestreros told police that Hernandez pushed her son, Jon Luke Sivak, to the ground and kicked him numerous times.
Tpr. Matthew Hill watched video surveillance showing Sivak walking down a hallway and Hernandez following behind him. When Sivak got to the end of the hallway, Hernandez threw him on the ground and kicked him repeatedly until a staff member stopped him, police said.