DANVILLE — A Danville woman remains in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash Friday night in Anthony Township.
As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Zena S. Martin, 21, was reported in critical condition by a Geisinger spokeswoman.
State police said Alex Horn, 25, of Cogan Station, was driving a pickup truck that traveled off the south berm of Route 54, east of Arrowhead Road near Washingtonville, down an embankment into a field, through the field, struck a drain culvert and rolled several times.
Police said Horn had a suspected minor injury along with a 2-year-old girl from Danville. Horn was cited for careless driving.