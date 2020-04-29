An estimated 70 percent drop in hotel tax revenue and fewer donations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic are forcing the Montour Area Recreation Association (MARC) to cut nearly 30 percent of its budget this year.
MARC Director Bob Stoudt said those cuts will include axing the Montour 24 Endurance Runs planned for June 26-27, for which only 70 people have registered, and the triathlon-style Chilli Challenge race scheduled for Oct. 10. The MARC board agreed with Stoudt's recommendation to cancel both events at its meeting Monday night.
"We had already proposed a 19.4 percent overall cut ($53,549)," Stoudt said. "I had put that together on Friday using the best information I had on Friday."
That changed at the meeting when David “Otto” Kurecian, Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau executive director, told the board Stoudt's estimates were too optimistic. Stoudt said MARC expects to receive $161,000 in an average year from the additional 2 percent the Montour County commissioners added to the hotel tax beginning this year. The commissioners voted last October to increase the tax from 3 to 5 percent to help support MARC, which oversees parks and trails in the Danville area.
Stoudt thought that this year, MARC would only receive about $100,000. Kurecian said a more realistic number is about $48,000.
"Best case is a 70 percent reduction," Kurecian said.
He said the region still will be affected in the fall, when the visitors bureau holds its covered bridge festival.
"Anything involving a large amount of people is pretty much canceled for 2020," he said.
Stoudt said he is looking to cut an additional $25,000 before the board's May meeting.
MARC's income and expenditures for this year were set at $275,800.
"The bottom line we're looking at right now is the income is dropping off, and the commission has neither the ability nor desire to borrow money," Stoudt said.
He said other cuts include the planned purchase of a new all-terrain vehicle for the Montour Preserve and other partial cuts in various line items.
"We will do the bare minimum to keep things running," he said.
Any sort of improvements or new additions are out for now. Maintenance has been cut back.
Even after everything reopens, people are not going to do any leisure stays at any hotels for a while because they are out of work and have no money for that, or they may be hesitant, Stoudt said. Business travel will be cut dramatically because companies realize they can use Zoom, he added.
He emphasized, though, "No parks and no trials are slated for closure. We will find a way to keep everything open."
Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said MARC's financial situation is fluid right now. He noted Kurecian's predictions were a worst-case scenario.
"If the county opens up, it may not be as bad," Holdren said.