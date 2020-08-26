Hotel tax revenues were better than expected, leading the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) to revise its budget projections for this year.
MARC Director Bob Stoudt proposed the revisions at the commission's meeting via Zoom on Monday night.
"If all goes according to plan, there will be a $24,000 surplus at the end of the year," Stoudt told the board.
He said that with more hotel tax revenue than expected, he is projecting a year-end surplus of $24,377. The revisions will bring staff up to normal hours and allow MARC to do some projects.
He said he recently deposited to MARC’s savings account $16,053 received for second quarter hotel tax revenues, which exceeded his projections in May but are still short of the original estimates.
In November, MARC's budgeted expenses for the year were $275,800, but the commission revised that in May to $215,401 due the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down much of the economy. The budget revised on Monday puts proposed expenses at $228,836, a 6.2 percent net spending increase from May.
Stoudt said that after consulting with the Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau and other sources, he is projecting a total 2020 Montour County hotel tax income for MARC of $57,500, revised from his May projection of $37,500.
Stoudt said donations were better than expected, and the Marcellus shale impact fees totaled $15,000 rather than $5,000.
He also reported that volunteers from the St. Joseph Church Catholic Heart Work Camp worked at the Montour Preserve from July 6 to 10. The 34 volunteers provided a combined 952 hours of volunteer labor.
The camp and individual volunteers also donated a total of $2,850 to buy supplies used by the volunteers. They repainted the Goose Cove restrooms and three pavilions, mulched and pruned landscape beds throughout the Heron Cove picnic area and worked with MARC staff to resurface about 1,000 feet of the Goose Woods Trail with gravel to improve the accessibility, according to Stoudt's report.
MARC initially expected to collect about $160,000 a year from the additional 2 percent the Montour County commissioners added to the hotel tax beginning this year. The commissioners voted last October to increase the tax from 3 to 5 percent to help support MARC, which oversees parks and trails in the Danville area.
MARC, however, budgeted $100,000 in hotel tax revenue for 2020 because of fewer payments expected this year.
To reduce expenses, MARC in May cut a number of maintenance and improvement projects, mostly at the Montour Preserve. MARC canceled the Montour 24 Endurance Runs and the Chili Challenge, which saved almost $15,000, Stoudt said.
The director even reduced his hours from 40 to 25 a week. At his pay of $22 an hour, his reduced hours were saving MARC $330 a week. With the budget revisions, he is back up to his normal hours.