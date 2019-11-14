'48 Hours' to feature 2012 Frank Spencer murder Saturday

The 2012 murder case of Frank Spencer and The Daily Item's coverage of it will be featured on the CBS news magazine show "48 Hours" this Saturday at10 p.m.
CBS 48 Hours correspondent and host Peter Van Sant interviewed convicted killer Rocco Franklin, 76, of Harrisburg, lead investigator and former state trooper Shawn Williams, prosecutor Deputy Attorney General Tony Forray, The Daily Item reporter Francis Scarcella, Spencer's former attorney Joel Wiest, of Sunbury and several of Spencer's friends.
Spencer, 46, of Millville was killed in July 2012 outside his Millville home after troopers said he was shot from a sniper's nest across the road from his home and then again at point blank range.
Franklin, and his daughter Maria Sanutti-Spencer, 53, of Selinsgrove, were arrested and convicted of the murder. Spencer was convicted in 2015 while Franklin was convicted in 2018.
“Maria Spencer, to me, is a classic femme fatale,” Forray said during an interview for the episode. “An attractive woman, a seductress, who when a man becomes involved with her this is going to end poorly.”
Scarcella worked with CBS on behalf of The Daily Item for the past year as 48 Hour producers visited Sunbury and used several articles, photos and video, including The Daily Item exclusive interviews with Sanutti-Spencer and Franklin as part of the show. Scarcella was used by CBS as a consultant to the show.
Van Sant told The Daily Item Scarcella was "instrumental in the episode."
"Francis (Scarcella) was a huge part of our 48 Hours team and he opened the doors for us to law enforcement and he established relationships that led to so much information," Van Sant said from New York Wednesday. "We were able to get so much access to this story thanks to The Daily Item and Francis' reporting. We were proud to have him on our team for the past year."