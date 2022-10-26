DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department and Danville Mayor Bernice Swank were made aware of a complaint of improperly filed hunting permits on Danville borough-owned land.
"The complaint was alleged to include members of the Danville Borough Police Department," said Swank in a letter of explanation made public on Tuesday.
The borough annually conducts a random lottery selection of 50 applicants to receive a hunting permit for the Borough's land.
The permittee must reside in the 17821 zip code.
If an applicant is drawn in the random lottery there is a fee of $25 to obtain the permit.
Applications are reviewed and addresses are validated at the time of completion or at the time of issuing the permit.
The complaint was brought to the Montour County District Attorney's office, who then forwarded the investigation to the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Swank said.
No criminal prosecution was sought and the matter was closed by the office of the Attorney General.
Any perceived improper action, which may have been taken by members of the Danville Police Department was investigated.
Any resulting disciplinary actions will be handled by the Danville Borough Police Department, said Swank in the public letter.