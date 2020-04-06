DANVILLE — The Hygiene Program of the Good Samaritan Mission in Danville will offer its April 14 product giveaway as scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
However, the following restrictions will be strictly applied:
Only clients already registered in the program will be served. No new clients will be accepted at this time.
Only one family member may pick up products
Bags for adults will be distributed (maximum two per household)
If participants are coughing, sneezing or otherwise unwell they should stay at home.
Markers designating six-foot spacing will be placed on the sidewalk.
Clients may also pull-up to the curb in their vehicles to receive the product.
ID will be waived for this month only.
Feminine hygiene products and adult incontinence products available by request.
Volunteers will wear masks and gloves.
No admission to the Good Samaritan building will be allowed, volunteers will be outside.
Each hygiene bag contains full-size soap or body wash, washcloth, toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, body lotion, razor and shave cream and Vaseline.
Donations of new, unopened products may be brought to the Mission while volunteers are present during the April 14 giveaway. To donate products at any other time contact Elaine Graham at 570 594-4562 and leave a message. After pandemic restrictions are lifted, donations may be brought to the Mission during regular business hours.
As soon as the restrictions are lifted, full access to this monthly program will resume. Individuals or groups who wish to donate to the Hygiene Program or any other aspect of the services offered at Good Samaritan may send checks to The Good Samaritan Mission, 491 Ferry St. #2087, Danville, PA 17821