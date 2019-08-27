DANVILLE – Motorists traveling on Interstate 80 westbound should plan for delays due to a highway restoration project on I-80 in Liberty and Valley townships, Montour County.
Various sections of the left lane and shoulder on I-80 westbound are closed between Danville and the Northumberland County line for shoulder reconstruction.
Delays are expected throughout the afternoon, but especially during the peak traffic hours of 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There may be residual delays into the evening hours.
Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.