DANVILLE – A 10.9-mile highway restoration project on Interstate 80 in Liberty and Valley townships, Montour County, will be restored to two lanes by 9 a.m. Friday.
Beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, the left (passing) lane of I-80 westbound was closed just west of the Danville Interchange for concrete repairs.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
This project included concrete patching, spall repair, joint sealing and diamond grinding on I-80 westbound and eastbound.
HRI, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $4.6 million project.