DANVILLE — Lane restrictions will continue next week on Interstate 80's eastbound and westbound lanes in Liberty Township, Montour County.
Work will begin on Sunday and is expected to be completed on Friday, weather permitting, according to the state Department of Transportation. All work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. each day and will take place between mile markers 217 and 233.
Short-term lane restrictions will occur while the contractor, HRI Inc., patches deteriorated concrete, seals joints and diamond grinds roadway for skid resistance. This is part of a six-mile roadway restoration project.
Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
Work on this project will be in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health guidance, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.