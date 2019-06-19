DANVILLE — A Danville area man testified he treated a man, who allegedly stole his identity, like a son.
"He was a good worker," Matteo Loduca said of Ernest E. Stonebraker, 30, of Berwick, who did work at Loduca's Valley Township home. Loduca said he is still having problems with his credit.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sent the case to county court following a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.
State police charged Stonebraker with using Loduca's credit card to charge seasonal items valued at $252 from Home Depot in Bloomsburg Dec. 10 through Dec. 28.
Stonebraker faces charges of receiving stolen property, access device fraud and identity theft. Attorney Cory Piontek represented Stonebraker. County District Attorney Angela Mattis is prosecuting the case.
Loduca said he went to the store Dec. 28 and tried to use his store credit card, which was declined. His bank also found fraudulent activity on his bank account.
Tpr. Matthew Lesher received his credit card statement and copies of online orders Jan. 28. Home Depot fraud department representatives provided video surveillance photos and shot photographs from the store from Dec. 16 when one online order was picked up. Stonebraker was shown in the pictures and identified by Loduca, police said.
Stonebraker charged the card for green ornamental hooks, a lithium high-capacity battery pack with a fuel gauge, a pre-lit LED spruce artificial Christmas tree with 350 color-changing lights, a shatterproof multi-color ornament assortment, a 48-inch plush tree skirt and a silver mercury tree topper, police said.