Immediate help for pets available 24/7

Cody was curious. What was rustling in bushes near World’s End State Park in Sullivan County?
Curiosity got the best of the 4-year-old collie mix, in the form of a mouthful of porcupine quills.
While Cody remained calm, his owner, Brian Kell said he “freaked out.” It was Saturday evening. They were hours from home. What were the chances of finding an emergency veterinarian on a Saturday evening?
Kell was able to pull some of the quills out by hand, including some from Cody’s tongue, but a trip to the veterinarian was going to be necessary.
Kell and his wife, Jackie, of Reading, were hiking 12 miles to the park from their weekend place in Eagles Mere with Cody and their other dog when the porcupine struck. Once the Kells got a cellphone signal, closer to Eagles Mere in Sullivan County, they started searching for an emergency clinic. They found the Animal Emergency Center, near Watsontown, which was still a 45-minute drive.
The Watsontown center, 395 Susquehanna Trail, and Sunbury Animal Hospital, at 3920 Route 890, are the only two animal emergency clinics in the Valley. The Sunbury hospital will respond to emergencies 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Watsontown center’s hours are from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and 24/7 weekends and major holidays.
Both facilities are routinely busy. Dr. James Temple, co-owner of the Sunbury veterinarian hospital, said his facility is busy at night and on weekends with pets hit by cars, needing cesarean sections, dogs with twisted stomach and surgery to remove foreign bodies. With large animals, it could be difficult births for horses and cows, colic or bad lacerations, he said.
There are 57 veterinarians with active licenses in the four Susquehanna Valley counties, according to the Pennsylvania State Board of Veterinary Medicine. Pennsylvania veterinarians do not need to have additional certification to operate an emergency center. Both the Sunbury and Watsontown hospitals are accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), a nonprofit accrediting agency founded in 1933.
There are 13 AAHA accredited veterinarians within 50 miles of Sunbury. Watsontown is the only accredited facility in that range that is open overnight through the week and 24 hours a day on weekends and holidays.
Familiar emergency
Kell called ahead so the center was expecting them at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. The staff sometimes handles a number of quill cases in a weekend, said Animal Emergency Center Manager Katie Newcomb.
The quill clients usually wait in a room with a photo of a porcupine on the wall.
Dr. Craig Stanton told Kell they would sedate Cody so certified veterinarian technicians Amanda Klauger-Boob and Tessa Hartman could remove about 30 white and black quills. After the technicians removed the quills, Stanton examined Cody’s mouth, tongue, back of the throat and body to make sure they were all removed. Cody received a second injection to wake up and pain medication. The staff gave Kell some of the quills in a tube as a souvenir.
“The next time we see something rustling in a bush, that is about as close as we will get,” Kell said.
Daytime treatment, too
Along with Cody’s case on Aug. 24, veterinarians handled post-operative care for a dog that ate a plastic bag, treated a dog for pancreatitis and Spencer the cat’s urinary blockage required sedation to relieve the obstruction, fluids and pain medication.
On a recent Tuesday afternoon at Sunbury Animal Hospital, vet tech Ashley Carnahan and tech assistant Alexis Blatt trimmed kitten nails before vaccinating the animals. The hospital previously treated them for illnesses or injuries. the staff hoped to find them homes.
At the same time, Dr. Salem Rachelle was extracting a tooth from a small dog, Nikki the appaloosa awaited chiropractic treatment by Willa Weisel and a cockatiel was being boarded in another part of the hospital.
The Sunbury hospital treats cats, dogs, exotic animals — like reptiles and birds — and large animals — like horses and cows — said Temple, who owns the facility with Dr. Beverly Shaw. He started as a partner with the practice in 1974. The 1972 flood destroyed the hospital’s original building along Route 61 and the hospital moved to another facility along Route 61 before relocating to the current, site in 2013. Dr. Donald Kamsler founded the hospital in 1952 in Sunbury.
“The emergency concept was new to guys my age. When I started, I was the third vet in the practice and we typically functioned 24/7,” Temple said. He said they can transport large animals in to treat them and they will work on exotic animals but don’t profess to be specialists.
Clients come from about a 30-mile area, Temple said.
‘Waiting to help’
Cindy Shamp, a Northumberland area resident and owner of two dogs and two cats, has taken her pets to Sunbury Animal Hospital for 26 years. Before that, she went there as a child with her parents and pets.
“I have never gone to any other animal hospital other than for specialists recommended by Sunbury Animal Hospital. I have made numerous emergency trips and some in the middle of the night and find it very comforting that they are waiting to help my pets,” she said. “It’s always comforting to drive down that road and see the building lit up. I know they are there to help.”
“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t still have my 13-year-old golden retriever and my 13-and-a-half-year-old St. Bernard-Lab mix,” she said.
Shamp,a volunteer with Mostly Mutts dog rescue, said she has also called in the middle of the night for advice.
Hospital Executive Director Jamie Doering said they have a staff of six full-time vets, three part-time doctors and a fill-in doctor plus 74 others on staff. They also board and groom.
In the past year, they treated about 2,900 patients for emergencies or an average of 55 to 60 per week, Doering said. She said summer months are the busiest for emergencies.
Clients from N.Y. border
Newcomb, who shares manager duties with Heather Kulsa, said the Watsontown center has three full-time doctors, one part-time doctor and 12 support staff.
They have seen clients travel as far as the New York border, Hazleton, Elizabethtown and areas in between. She said weekends are busiest.
Summer is also their busiest season. Newcomb said they average 75 to 100 cases a week.
“We can see anywhere from a broken toenail, bee stings, being hit by a car and broken bones,” Newcomb said. They treat cats and dogs and occasional birds, pocket pets — like guinea pigs, mice, gerbils and rats — and exotic animals, she said.
Dr. Stanton, who has been on the Watsontown area staff about four years, previously worked in Colorado where he could treat three to five porcupine quill cases a day. In Colorado, he was always on call. “It’s nice not to have to answer a pager,” he said.
The center opened in 1999 after 10 veterinary hospitals collaborated on the need for after-hours pet emergency care.
Sunbury Animal Hospital, holds an annual fall festival fundraiser for its Stray Animals For Emergency, or SAFE, Fund used to rehabilitate sick and injured animals and adopt them to homes. The festival will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the hospital. Aimal rescues Danville SPCA, Mostly Mutts and Canine Hero Haven, will be there along with craftspeople. The hospital will sell food and drinks. There will be kids’ games.
“Please bring your dogs — it’s pet friendly,” said Carnahan, fund coordinator.