Immediate help for pets available 24/7

Hours: 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays, all day Saturday, Sunday and major holidays

Pet First Aid basics

The Animal Emergency Center in Watsontown warns that when a pet is injured, they may respond defensively, so it’s important to know how to approach them and what to do.

HOW TO APPROACH AN INJURED PET

To avoid being bitten, pet owners should keep their faces away from a pet’s mouth while gradually and gently examining the injury. Monitor how the pet responds and adjust accordingly.

Do not attempt to move the pet unless directed by a veterinarian. Use a pet crate/carrier or a board to serve as a stretcher, depending on the size and condition of the pet.

MINOR WOUNDS

For minor wounds, place a muzzle on your pet to prevent biting, wash your hands and put on a pair of rubber glove

Clip the fur back if necessary while examining the wound.Press a clean, thick gauze pad over the wound and keep pressure on it for at least three minutes.

MINOR BURNS

Muzzzle the pet to prevent biting then flush the burn immediately with large amounts of water.

Wrap an ice pack with a light towel or cloth and apply it to the burned area for 15-20 minutes.

CHOKING

If you can see an object in the pet’s mouth, try to remove it carefully and slowly — do not push the item further down the throat and try not to get bitten.

If unable to remove the object, go to the hospital immediately, preferably with the help of a driver. In the back seat with the pet, place both hands on the side of the pet’s rib cage and apply firm quick pressure. Keep repeating until the object is dislodged or until arrival at the hospital.

INSECT BITES, STINGS

Remove the stinger with a pair of tweezers.

Wash the area with baking soda and water.

Wrap a few ice packs with a towel or cloth and apply them to the infected area for 5 minutes at a time.

SPRAYED BY A SKUNK

Make a formula using the following ingredients:

1 quart of peroxide, 1/3 cup of baking soda, 2 tbs of dish detergent (Dawn)

Mix all the ingredients together and lather on your pet. Repeat if necessary.