Inaugural fundraiser raises $700 for Danville SPCA

DANVILLE — A new Smash Fore Cash fundraiser raised $700 for the Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA.
Representatives of Hawkins Chevrolet and Tee to Green Golf Center presented a check recently to center Manager Kristen Szwast.
Szwast said the money will go toward upgrading the cat room.
Tee to Green donated all proceeds from the event on Sept. 14 to the shelter.
The main event, sponsored by Hawkins, featured people hitting golf balls at an older Ford that had been traded in, said Hawkins Marketing Manager Nate Wagner.
Ryan Berkheiser, of Tee to Green, said they are happy to work with Hawkins and SPCA, which are their business neighbors. Hawkins and Tee to Green are located along Route 11 and the SPCA is along Bloom Road.
Hawkins President Josh Hawkins also participated in the presentation and said they were glad to support such a great cause.
Wagner said they had set a goal of $250 and were hoping for $500, "but we were so happy to see so many people from the community come out and support such an amazing organization and completely blow our goal out of the water. We can't wait to see what next year brings."
He said they plan to make it an annual event and have been talking about holding it in the spring.
Hawkins also features a pet of the month for adoption from the no-kill shelter, which has cats, kittens, dogs, a horse and a cow in need of homes.