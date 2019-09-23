Incentive program revamped for Liberty Valley students

MOORESBURG — Liberty Valley Intermediate School is offering new incentives for students to be their best selves.
The program is called Forging Your B.E.S.T. Self. The B.E.S.T. stands for Be respectful, Encourage kindness, Safety first and Try your hardest, according to school counselor Michele Lynch.
Students observed doing the right thing are rewarded with a "BESTie," which is a purple certificate. The top part of the certificate can be taken home to show their parents and the bottom part is entered into a drawing for prizes.
Fifth-grader Olivia Poe, 10, said she received a BESTie because she read after she had all of her work done.
"It's better than the other program," she said.
Lynch said 10 to 15 teachers and Principal Lee Gump worked during the summer on improving the previous Beehavin' program, which was in effect for several years.
She said they made it more specific so students knew what they were receiving awards for.
Behaviors in the hallway, on forging your best self, include using whisper voices, use polite manners, walking only, staying in line and following directions.
Proper cafeteria behavior includes polite manners, keeping the area clean and throwing away trash.
There are also guidelines for proper behavior in other areas of school life, such as on the bus and in class.
Wesley Hamilton, 11, said he received a BESTie for listening and following directions in computer class. He said he was the first to have his work done with everything correct.
Dane Smith, 10, said he was honored with two BESTies for "trying my hardest in math" and for being the second person in his computer class to complete his work with everything correct.
Ten-year-old Bryann Koser also got two BESTies for reading quietly after completing her work.
Avery Keefer, also 10, was honored for seeing a girl sitting alone at lunch and asking a teacher if she could sit with her. She said she was glad she did and has gained a friend.
The school will hold a drawing among BESTie recipients each quarter at each class assembly.
Prizes will also be awarded at random at the end of the year, Lynch said.
Forged in Fire
A second part of the program will be Forged in Fire. Each homeroom teacher will choose a student who goes beyond proper everyday behavior each quarter. Art, computer, Spanish, music, library and physical education teachers will also be involved in the selection of 10 students each quarter in each grade. Their pictures will be displayed on the Forged in Fire Wall in the school hall.
Lynch said the kids are excited about the new program.
At the beginning of the year, Gump explained the program to each class and teachers taught students what they will be looking for in rewarding them, Lynch said.
Gump also pointed out the program relates to Danville's iron heritage.
A recess rodeo was held, during which students played games at each station to learn the rules, Lynch said.
Posters around the school list acceptable behaviors in various areas.