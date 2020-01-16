RUSH TWP. — A Rush Township resident who reported a vehicle in a pond Tuesday night said she had issues when she called 911.
Barb Cooper, who lives across from the pond along Sunbury Road and just outside of Riverside, said she called 911 and was connected to Northumberland County's 911 center. She said the center gave her a number to connect to the 911 center in Columbia County which handles calls for Montour County and Rush Township and Riverside, in Northumberland County. She was then transferred to state police at Stonington who sent a trooper to the scene.
She said when she called the 911 center in Columbia County, they couldn't find her new address but were able to locate her address under the old addressing system. Most addresses were changed in Montour, Rush and Riverside due to the consolidation of 911 centers in Montour and Columbia counties to make the address listings more accurate.
Brian Pufnak, director of the 911 center in Columbia County, said Thursday he spoke to Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, who responded to the call Wednesday morning with the Danville Fire Department. Someone driving by saw the top of the vehicle sticking out of the pond and called 911.
The woman, from Sunbury, was able to escape out a window and was helped by the Cooper family until her husband picked her up Tuesday night, Cooper said.
Pufnak said the dispatcher was able to obtain a valid address for the Cooper home.
With no injury reported, he said the call was transferred to state police.
Even though the incident was investigated the night before, he said a dispatcher can't speculate about a call. "We need to dispatch at that point with no one saying this was an old incident. That is why the fire department was dispatched," he said. Three troopers from Stonington also responded.
He said calls from the Rush Township area sometimes are fielded by the Northumberland County 911 center. He said it wasn't sure if the call came in from a cell phone or a landline. "That property is very close to the line and if it's a cell phone, it can be directed to the wrong center," he said of the Cooper home being near Montour County.
Pufnak said he is still investigating since he didn't have all the details.