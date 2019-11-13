VALLEY TWP. — An inspector will visit three Valley Township inns, including one that was the site of a Sept. 26 murder, due to complaints of disrepair.
Township Supervisor Chairman Gary Derr, Vice Chairman Walt Rupert and Supervisor Mike Kull voted to have Matt Witmer, of Building Inspectors Underwriters, and township zoning officer Fred Shappell visit the hotels, which include the Super 8 Motel, the Quality Inn and the former Days Inn. They are all located at the Danville exit of Interstate 80.
State police say David Earle Downing, 33, of St. Louis, shot and killed Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, N.J., at the Super 8 in September. Charges against Downing were sent to county court following a preliminary hearing Nov. 1.
Shappell said he spoke with Witmer, who said the inspections would be of no charge to the township and is included with services provided to the township. Rupert said he understood the owner of the Days Inn has been seen at the Quality Inn. The former Days Inn has been closed for several years and has become an eyesore.
Rupert said he will contact DRIVE, the economic development entity for Columbia and Montour counties, for contact information of an attorney in Harrisburg who represents the owner of the motels.
Kull said he wanted good contact information on the motel ownership. Rupert said that won't stop the township from moving forward. Rupert said they have been skirting around this for ages.
He said the township has gotten complaints about the disrepair of the three motels, including the front of the Quality Inn, which is on the ground.
Initially, Rupert made a motion to condemn the Days Inn, but Kull said he wanted Shappell to get Witmer the contact information on the motel ownership. "If we don't start a paper trail at some point, it's never going to get started," Rupert said.
Shappell said Witmer will condemn the Days Inn. Witmer may make a list of repairs needed at the other two motels to be done in 30 days. Shappell questioned what would happen if they were shut down after that.
Rupert said he was told by the Montour County commissioners there is money available to allow a contractor to make a condemned property secure. "There comes a point we have do to something to make it safe and secure for the municipality," he said of the Days Inn.
"I'd love to do something, but we can't afford it," Kull said. Rupert said that's why he was pushing for condemnation.
Rupert said the supervisors would support the decisions made by the inspector.
"I can't imagine they would close down both if they are making progress on fixing them up," Kull said. Both motels are still operating.
"I don't want to close anybody," Rupert said.
If the township had a property maintenance ordinance, it could easily handle this, Rupert said.
He said he would look into having Shappell sworn in by the district judge so he could issue nontraffic citations if someone challenged a violation letter he sent.