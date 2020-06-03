Graduates: Sorry. It may be a bummer what you are going through now. It sure wasn’t the end of the school year you expected – proms canceled, graduations zoomed, internships shot, where your best employment option is to become a COVID tracer — but, trust me, you will be able to milk this for all its worth in years to come. This is a guilt gold mine.
Think about what you will be able to brag about to your kids when they start complaining that their futuristic version of the smartphone isn’t as smart as their friend’s.
“Well, let me tell you, son, daughter, about what I had to go through with our fickle internet”—“Yes, dad we’ve heard that before” – “Well, let me tell you about the spring of 2020.” Their eyes begin to roll. “You’re complaining about your prom theme. Well, let me tell you about how they had to cancel my prom. You dislike your coach? Well, let me tell you about how all sports were canceled. Your school’s curriculum frustrates you? Well, let me tell you about how many days we had to attend class virtually. You don’t like your government leaders? Well, let me tell you about what we had to put up with in my day.”
Graduates: Just think about all the guilt you will be able to dump on your future son or daughter. You too will be able to annoy your children by heeding the Zen advice of that guru rock ‘n' roller: “You don’t always get what you want…” It really isn’t the current events that get you, it is your own expectations of these events. Stuff those expectations in your sock drawer, work on your disposition.
Someone I love didn’t get a new teaching job in a suburban neighborhood she thought she wanted because the commute to where she teaches is a pain. Her semester teaching her struggling students online has ended. Many of their parents work in the city’s meatpacking plant. But, anybody can teach in privileged schools. Few have the gifts to reach these students. They asked if she would leave them the way most teachers have. She said: “No.” Finally, someone cared. She realized not getting what she thought she wanted was for the best. Neither did I get the jobs I thought wanted before the church here in Danville called me. Thank God. The best option happened because we were disposed and ready to make it happen.
But back to the guilt gold mine. My dad lectured us when we’d complain, advising us how he had to walk to school in all types of New York State weather – blizzards, floods, famine, drought, locust plagues. Then we visited Olean, New York, where he grew up, and we noticed how all three schools were located within blocks from his home.
Me? I did the same. It’s a dad thing. I’d lecture my kids when they’d whine about having to trudge their backpacks three blocks to Mahoning-Cooper School (we miss the joys of small, local schools): “Well, kids, let me tell you about attending split sessions for three years of my elementary education, bicycling for miles back and forth. The horror, the horror, I endured to get a proper education.”
Spring 2020 is horror in earnest. Possibly, this fall too, given how cavalierly and recklessly we’re treating this virus lately. It may seem a bother to insulated us, not so to many. The bodies in poorer regions and countries, such as Navaho reservations, Russia, Honduras, Brazil, Kenya haven’t even begun to be counted. China? Who knows?
Once I had to visit two boys. Their father had just died from cancer. I began by apologizing to them about how unfair it was they had to learn so early what most of us eventually learn later: that life can stink. Life is unfair. It’s a platitude, but nonetheless true.
We do wish these days were better for you – Jacob, Eli, Sam, Eli, Paige and all others. I’m not sure if you deserved better, but we wish you could have danced and received diplomas with your friends. Well, maybe it wasn’t all bad. At least, you don’t have to sit and listen to all those predictably portentous speeches. My question to you is: What are you going to do with what you’ve been given?
We cannot rightly say to you: “Happy graduation.” We can sincerely say to you: “Have a blessed graduation. Please, be better than us.”
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.