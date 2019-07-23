DANVILLE — Children at the Summer Quest program at the Thomas Beaver Free Library learned about standing up to bullies.
Youth program coordinator Beth Anne Lynn read books on the subject to the group. This summer's program theme is space, she said.
Jason Moore, owner, and Cody Briggs, assistant instructor, of Reflex Jiu Jitsu of Danville, visited Tuesday.
Moore said they teach kids, if they are approached by a bully, to talk to the bully and to tell the bully they don't appreciate what the bully is doing. He said they tell kids to ask the bully to please stop and leave them alone. "If they don't, tell an adult with a little authority," he said. Moore said that person could be a parent, a teacher or a principal.
If the bullying continues, ask the bully to stop, he said.
Only use self-defense if someone tries to physically harm you as a way of protecting yourself, he said.
"We practice trying not to be a bully," he said.
If approached by someone with a weapon, give the person what he or she wants, he told the group.