A Montour County murder suspect said Monday he would keep his court-appointed public defender after a judge denied his request for new counsel.
David E. Downing Jr. sent a letter to attorney Hugh Taylor, who has been appointed as a public defender to assist Leslie Bryden, asking that Taylor replace Bryden.
Following a hearing held by video conference Monday, Judge Gary Norton denied Downing's request. Norton also retained Jim Sulima as private investigator for the case. Downing had requested he withdraw from the case. Downing didn't provide any testimony about the private investigator.
The judge told Bryden she and Taylor could work out who would serve as chief counsel.
"I take this case seriously and certainly it is an issue of trust between myself and Mr. Downing. I will do my obligation as I have always done and will move forward," Bryden said.
Downing told the judge he has given permission for his attorneys to provide information about his case to his immediate family.
Norton was the only person physically in the Columbia County Courtroom due to the coronavirus pandemic. Attorneys and Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis spoke by phone. Downing, 33, of St. Louis, Mo., appeared via video conference from the Montour County Jail where he has been held since his arrest in September.
Downing is charged in the shooting death of Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, N.J., at the Super 8 Motel, in Valley Township, in September. He remains in jail without bail.
Downing told Norton his fiancee attended a call of the list proceeding in Montour County Court Jan. 21 and afterward spoke to Bryden, who said she didn't have time to talk. Norton said she probably didn't have time to talk then. A call of the list involves attorneys updating the judge on the status of cases.
The defendant said his mother, who is a cancer patient in St. Louis, called Bryden, who told her Downing wouldn't be leaving Pennsylvania for a long time. "You know you don't have bail," Norton told him.
"I'm fighting for my innocence in this case," Downing said. He earlier said he didn't have anything against anyone in the case.
He said he wasn't complaining and that he would be willing to do what the court recommended. Norton said his role wasn't to make a recommendation but to make a decision on his request.
Bryden saying it could be a long time before he is out of jail could be the truth, Norton told Downing.
Downing said he thought she meant 10 years to 20 years while speaking to his mother. "It's a scary situation. I tend to look into what everybody says and question everything around because of my situation," he said.
Norton noted that Bryden and Taylor represented Downing at his preliminary hearing and that Bryden filed motions for discovery requests for information in the case.
He said Taylor has seven years of experience as a lawyer and Bryden has been an attorney for 30 years.
Norton said the world is moving a "whole lot slower than normal" since the pandemic and there may not be a lot to do right now in his case. "I know you sit in jail accused of murder and it's not a pleasant situation. I call on you for patience right now," he said.
Taylor said he received the letter from Downing the second week of February. After that, Bryden said she and Taylor met with Downing in the jail and she thought they were moving forward. After that, Downing contacted Taylor and asked him to serve as counsel, she said. She filed a motion to withdraw as his attorney March 2.
When Norton asked Taylor if he would assume the role as lead counsel, he said it isn't what he would choose and he asked the court's indulgence in naming a replacement for Bryden if she withdrew.
Norton said he was worried about finding a replacement. Montour County is the smallest county in the state geographically and is part of a judicial district with Columbia County, which isn't that large.
Attorney Michael Dennehy, who represents Downing's girlfriend at the time, requested a postponement in her case in January in order to coordinate the cases. Miqueal La Myra Brown, 25, of St. Louis, Mo., is charged with two counts of hindering apprehension and one count of making false reports to police about the gun she owned being stolen.
She is free on $10,000 bail.
Mattis previously announced she would not seek the death penalty against Downing.