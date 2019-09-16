DANVILLE — A judge denied a defense request to delay the trial scheduled in October for a Florida man charged with attempted homicide and related offenses.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis told President Judge Thomas James Jr. Monday that defense attorney Ryan Gardner asked that the case be continued since he apparently was injured Sunday. She provided correspondence to the judge, who denied the request.
Mattis opposed the request, saying the case is two years old and days are scheduled for the trial and witnesses are available.
Jury selection is scheduled for Philip D. Walker, 40, of Ocala, Fla., Oct. 8. The trial is scheduled for Oct. 9-11, she said.
Walker faces attempted homicide and other charges from a fight outside a bar and restaurant Sept. 10, 2017. He is free on $200,000 bail.
His girlfriend previously admitted involvement in one of two fights outside the Hilltop Inn, in Valley Township.
Emily N. Daniel, 21, of Ocala, Fla., who had been free on bail, previously pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
County District Judge Marvin Shrawder ordered Daniel to pay restitution, fines and courts costs totaling $2,386.
Two separate physical altercations occurred involving Walker and Daniel, state police at Milton said.
State police at Milton charged Walker with stabbing Kyle Pekera, 36, of Gainesville, Va., with a three-inch folding knife and Daniel with striking Jarrett Williams, 29, of Shamokin, on the head with a glass mug and a green bottle in the parking lot of the bar, at 115 Liberty Valley Road.
Police said a badly bleeding Williams took the knife from Walker's hand.
Williams was treated in Geisinger. Pekera was hospitalized in Geisinger.
Troopers said Daniel admitted throwing the mug at one of the victims during a physical altercation.
Walker also faces charges of recklessly endangering another, possessing an instrument of crime, two counts of aggravated assault and simple assault. He told Shrawder he had been living at 45 Old Furnace Road South, Danville, at the time.