DANVILLE — A judge denied a defense request to delay the trial of a Florida man scheduled for October on charges of attempted homicide and related offenses.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis told President Judge Thomas James Jr. Monday defense attorney Ryan Gardner asked that the case be continued since he apparently was injured Sunday. She provided correspondence to the judge who denied the request.
Mattis opposed the request, saying the case is two years old and days are scheduled for the trial and witnesses available.
Jury selection is scheduled for Philip D. Walker, 40, of Ocala, Fla., Oct. 8. The trial is scheduled for Oct. 9-11, she said.
Walker faces attempted homicide and other charges from a fight outside a bar and restaurant Sept. 10, 2017. He is free on $200,000 bail.
His girlfriend previously admitted involvement in one of two fights outside the Hilltop Inn, in Valley Township.
Emily N. Daniel, 21, of Ocala, Fla., who had been free on bail, previously pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE