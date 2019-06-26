DANVILLE — A judge denied a request to modify bail for a Danville woman who allegedly stole thousands from the elderly chairman of the Mayberry Township supervisors.
President Judge Thomas James Jr. issued the ruling Wednesday afternoon after learning from Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis that Heather R. Sharkuski, 35, did not have a viable home plan and a bed wasn't available for her for a rehabilitation program.
Sharkuski was previously denied participation in treatment court on the charges.
She has been in jail in lieu of straight $150,000 bail since being charged by state police at Stonington with theft by deception of $142,938 from David E. Bird, 90, of 136 Wonderview Road.
Attorney Robert Marks Jr. said Sharkuski is on probation in Columbia County.
State police met with Bird July 25, 2018. Bird said Sharkuski was his grandson's girlfriend and she came to his home and called him on the phone numerous times, sometimes twice a day, from September 2016 through Jan. 2, 2018, asking to borrow money. He said she gave him a number of reasons for needing the money, including to pay Wells Fargo Bank so it could release a $280,000 settlement to her, according to the charge.
She also faces two worthless check charges.