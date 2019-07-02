DANVILLE — A judge dismissed a charge against a Danville man because his blood hadn't been drawn within two hours.
Judge Gary Norton said charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in a single lane, failure to drive at a safe speed and careless driving will stand against Silvestre Cota, 50.
Norton held a hearing Monday in the case. Cota was represented by attorney Leslie Bryden and County District Attorney Angela Mattis served as prosecutor.
The judge also denied a movement to suppress statements Cota made to state police at the hospital, Mattis said.
Police charged him following an accident Dec. 15 between Kindt Road and Race Street in Valley Township.
Tpr. Kyle Phillips charged Cota after his 2005 Kia Amanti struck a drainage ditch. Cota was taken to Geisinger before police arrived.
Phillips interviewed Cota at the hospital and said he could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Cota's breath as he spoke. Cota told him it was very slippery out and he must have hit a patch of black ice. Phillips said the temperature that night was 40 degrees Fahrenheit with a light rain.
As the trooper read a form to him, Cota allegedly swore at him several times and swore at him when asked if he would submit to a blood test.
A search warrant prepared Dec. 28 showed his blood alcohol level at 0.273, according to the charges.