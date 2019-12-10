DANVILLE — Judge Gary Norton found a Danville man guilty of a second driving while under the influence offense following a trial that lasted more than one hour Tuesday.
Norton also found Silvestre Cota, 50, guilty of driving at an unsafe speed and careless driving.
He found him not guilty of disregard of traffic lanes, Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said.
She said Cota did not testify.
She called witnesses Tpr. Kyle Phillips, who filed the charges, Valley Township Fire Chief Mike Kull, Rob Bowers of the Danville Ambulance Service and Dr. Ross Ellison, the emergency physician who examined Cota.
Phillips said Cota's car struck a drainage ditch Dec. 15, 2018 between Kindt Road and Race Street in Valley Township.