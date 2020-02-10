DANVILLE — A judge found a Danville State Hospital patient guilty of harassment following his appeal on the summary charge conviction.
President Judge Thomas James told Jeffrey A. Parks, who represented himself in the appeal Monday, that he can't punch people. Geisinger security guard Kenneth Meyers testified Parks punched him with his fist in the face June 26 at Geisinger in Mahoning Township.
Meyers said the staff wanted to give Parks an injection and Parks has religious rights against taking medications.
James told Parks to pay a $50 fine plus the cost of prosecution of the case from the district judge level.