DANVILLE — President Judge Thomas James Jr. gave a Danville woman credit for three days in jail for her time spent in rehabilitation when sentencing her Wednesday.
James sentenced Barbara J. Underkoffler, 51, to 72 hours to six months in jail for driving while under the influence of controlled substances following a one-vehicle crash June 10 near Route 54 and Jerseytown Road. He also told her to do 20 hours of community service and to pay a $1,000 fine.
Her attorney, Michael Dennehy, said she completed extensive inpatient treatment including 30 days at Marworth, treatment at another facility and outpatient after-care. He requested the credit be given in exchange for her minimum sentence and also said his client has medical issues.
"I'm doing good now," Underkoffler told the judge.
According to state police, witnesses said Underkoffler was driving erratically and drifting from side to side in the right and passing lanes before the accident. She spun clockwise off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and shrubbery, police said.