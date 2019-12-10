DANVILLE — Judge Gary Norton heard appeals in Montour County Court.
Montour County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said the commonwealth amended the citation issued against Abdourahamane Bah from failure to drive in a single lane to failure to obey traffic control devices. Bah pleaded guilty to the citation and was ordered to pay a $150 fine.
Nicole J. Bickel filed an appeal from a district judge guilty verdict on three citations Oct. 22. The commonwealth dismissed citations for failure to wear a seat belt and driving with a suspended license. She pleaded guilty to driving 60 mph in a 55 mph zone Aug. 30 and was ordered to pay a $35 fine.