DANVILLE — Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder on Monday held the case of a Danville State Hospital patient charged with pulling a smoke detector from a ceiling, ripping down ceiling tiles and damaging a beam to county court.
Gary Custer, 51, faces a charge of institutional vandalism for causing $150 in damage, tampering with a smoke detector and disorderly conduct.
A trooper reviewed an Aug. 13 surveillance video showing Custer jump up and grab the smoke detector, rip down several ceiling tiles, damage a cross beam holding the ceiling tiles and pull the smoke detector and wires down from the ceiling.
Custer faces similar charges in two other cases at the state hospital.