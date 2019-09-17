DANVILLE — A judge said he had no problem with a former Bloomsburg man traveling on the East Coast for his job after he is released from state prison as long as he stays away from Montour County.
Attorney Hugh Taylor III filed a motion under the Post Conviction Relief Act citing Rule 600, or the speedy trial rule, for Robert H. Zutell Jr.
Zutell has been serving one to three years in jail for making terroristic threats. He has four months left on his sentence, which was imposed in July 2017.
President Judge Thomas James Jr. said Monday he was fine with Zutell traveling for his job. Taylor said Zutell wanted a special probation because it hampered his job. Zutell told James he plans to live in Florida. He had been picked up in Florida on the Montour County charges.
James also had sentenced him to pay a fine of $200, placed him one year’s concurrent probation on a harassment charge, fined him $200 and ordered him to serve a consecutive one-year probation on a second harassment charge. James ordered Zutell, 57, to pay a $50 fine for each of six protection from abuse order violations.
Zutell had been given credit for 152 days already served in jail.
The victim of a threatening phone call, during Zutell's sentencing, said he didn’t know what Zutell will do when he is released from prison.
Zutell previously pleaded no contest to terroristic threats, two counts of harassment and to six PFA order violations involving his wife.
Taylor told the judge that so much time had passed in the case that his client was unprepared for a defense and entered no contest pleas.
James said he didn't believe a Rule 600 argument was a basis for the Post Conviction Relief Act.