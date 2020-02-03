DANVILLE — A Fresh Meadows, N.Y., man charged with possessing several large bags of marijuana in his car Jan. 14 failed to appear for his preliminary hearing Monday.
As a result, Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sent the case of Corey Hall, 29, to county court and requested a bench warrant be issued for his arrest.
Tpr. Matthew Hill stopped Hall on Interstate 80 west in Liberty Township. The police complaint didn't specify why he was stopped.
Hill spoke to Hall and observed indicators of criminal activity. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found several large bags of marijuana, according to the charges.
Hall faces charges of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver marijuana; not being registered under the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act; possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use; and possessing drug paraphernalia of vacuum sealed bags.
He had been jailed in lieu of $100,000 straight bail, but was released on bail.