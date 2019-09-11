DANVILLE — A Greensburg man, who faces drug charges, didn't show up for his preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.
As a result, Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sent to county court the case of Arpad Pulinka, 40. He also requested a warrant for his arrest.
Tpr. Christopher Isbitski stopped Pulinka on June 19 for not using his turn signal on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township. Isbitski said he detected an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle owned by Pulinka. Fifteen hypodermic needles with suspected heroin, an aluminum foil pipe with suspected marijuana residue, a glass jar with suspected marijuana and two silver spoons were found in the vehicle.
Isbitski charged him with possessing needles with suspected heroin, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.