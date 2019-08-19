DANVILLE — A woman charged with possessing drug paraphernalia and a man charged with giving false information after being called about a possible overdose failed to show up for their preliminary hearings Monday.
As a result, Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sent to county court the cases of Grace M. Griffiths, 25, of St. Clair, and Vince Meyer, 30, of St. Clair. He also requested warrants for their arrests.
Danville Officer Jason Banks said he was led to a car where a woman, later identified as Griffiths, reportedly overdosed. Banks said Meyer repeatedly told police the wrong name and date of birth because he knew there were warrants out on him. Banks said Meyer told him that his name was Jason Harman from Pottsville. Meyer told police he was wanted on warrants in Northumberland County.
An individual who called police said Griffiths appeared to be unresponsive.
Banks said Griffiths was alert when he and emergency medical services personnel arrived. Griffiths, who said she didn't overdose and was napping, refused any emergency medical services treatment.
While checking her driver's license, Banks found she was wanted on warrants from another county. She told Banks she had a black zippered pouch in her backpack with drug paraphernalia.
He charged her with possessing drug paraphernalia.
Banks searched Meyer and Meyer said he had a needle in his pocket and he wasn't sure if it was capped. Banks found a red zippered pouch in his pants pocket with needles, a spoon, a green plastic baggie with white residue, matches and a green and white container containing two cotton balls with brown residue. Meyer admitted to using heroin earlier in the day, according to the charges.
Banks charged Meyer with possessing drug paraphernalia and giving false identification to police.