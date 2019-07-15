DANVILLE — A Bloomsburg man failed to show up for his preliminary hearing Monday on charges of allegedly assaulting a woman and smashing her cellphone June 5.
As a result, Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder requested a warrant be issued for the arrests of Edward T. Crilly, 29, and Shrawder sent his case onto county court.
Mahoning Township police charged him with simple assault for allegedly bruising Chelsea VonBlohn and harassment.
Police were called about two people walking and arguing over a cellphone on Woodbine Lane. Police separated the two and asked about the dispute. VonBlohn said Crilly took her phone and smashed it so she couldn't call anyone. She said she was trying to get away from Crilly and pointed out bruising all over her body allegedly caused by Crilly.
She told police Crilly threw her around and onto the ground for the past three days at 125 Evergreen Pointe.