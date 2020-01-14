DANVILLE — A Sunbury man, who was evicted from a Cooper Township property and charged with criminal trespass Nov. 22, will face Montour County Court action.
Raymond L. Mather, 60, failed to show up for his preliminary hearing Tuesday. As a result, County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sent his case to court and requested a bench warrant be issued for his arrest.
State police said Mather was renting the property at 1893 Montour Blvd. A court hearing was held and he was served an eviction notice on Nov. 6.
The property owner, identified as S. Allen, was notified he was on the property. When the owner arrived, Mather fled traveling east on Montour Boulevard. Police saw Mather traveling west on Montour Boulevard directly by the home and stopped him. Mather said he was on the property and aware of the eviction notice, police said.