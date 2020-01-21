DANVILLE — A Valley Township man failed to show up for sentencing on a third driving while under the influence of alcohol charge and a charge of terroristic threats.
As a result, President Judge Thomas James issued a bench warrant Tuesday for the arrest of Rohn E. Koch, 49.
Defense attorney Michael Dennehy said he understood Koch was in and out of institutions.
State police charged him with flipping his girlfriend off a couch, holding her by the neck, shoving her against a door and hitting her with his fist.
The woman told police that Koch had been drinking alcohol since 8 a.m. March 19, 2017. The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m.
She said when she asked him why he was angry, Koch stood up, flipped the couch she was sitting on, climbed on top of her and held her down by her neck. He then placed his face close to hers and began screaming at her. She told police he made comments that made her fear for her life.
After a short time, he allowed her off the couch. She went to the kitchen, where he rushed in and shoved her against a door, causing pain in her back and a minor abrasion, Tpr. Justin Rosboschil said. He held her against the door while yelling at her, released her and stepped back. He then struck her in the left side of her face with a closed fist, according to the charges.
According to the charges, he continued following her around the home, argued with her again and told her to leave. She then drove to the state police barracks at Milton.
He was also charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol in February 2017.