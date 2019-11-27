DANVILLE — A Benton man failed to appear for a preliminary hearing Wednesday on a charge of driving while his license was suspended for a third time.
As a result, Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder requested a bench warrant be issued for the arrest of Lee Marvin Peterman, 42, and Shrawder sent his case to county court.
Danville Officer Joseph Eister stopped Peterman Sept. 30 at Mill and Lower Mulberry streets for not having registration plate lamps.
Peterman told Eister he didn't have a license. Eister checked his certified driving record and found prior convictons from Aug. 2, 2006, and Feb. 9, 2010.