DANVILLE — A Danville man charged with stealing wire, copper pipe and a water sprinkler failed to show up for his preliminary hearing.
As a result, Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sent the case of Shane E. Mowrer, 47, to court Monday and asked the court to issue a bench warrant for his arrest.
Tpr. Tyler Diggan was called about a burglary in progress at the closed Liberty Valley Country Club, at 533 Liberty Valley Drive, June 20.
A witness reported a man, later identified as Mowrer, leaving the country club and heading east on Route 642. Diggan saw the vehicle and stopped the 2007 Dodge Nitro.
Mowrer admitted to taking the pipe and wire. He said he didn't believe anything was wrong since the country club was closed, according to the charges.
He faces charges of entering a building not adapted for overnight accommodations; criminal trespass; simple trespasser by removing numerous pieces of cut copper pipe; theft of a water sprinkler, metal wire and copper pipe valued at $100 belonging to Thomas Saltsgiver; receiving stolen property; criminal mischief; driving while his license was suspended; and theft of a second metal.